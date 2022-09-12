‘Rap Sh!t’ Renewed for Second Season at HBO Max

HBO Max is staying on its Rap Sh!t.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the comedy from creator Issa Rae and showrunner Syreeta Singleton. The renewal for Rap Sh!t comes on the heels of the show’s first-season finale, which debuted Sept. 1.

“We’re so happy to play in the world of Rap Sh!t for another season with this incredibly talented team,” Rae said in a statement.

Added Singleton, “This show and cast are one of a kind and I’m thrilled to get to do this again with them. We’re going bigger and harder!”

Rap Sh!t stars Aida Osman as Shawna and KaMillion as Mia, two former high school friends who reconnect as adults and form a rap duo. The cast also features Jonica Booth, Devon Terrell and RJ Cyler.

“We are so excited to continue this journey with Shawna and Mia and the incredibly fun world of Rap Sh!t,” said HBO Max head of original content Sarah Aubrey. “With the wonderfully comedic and unique perspectives of Aida Osman, KaMillion, Issa Rae, Syreeta Singleton and the team at Hoorae, season two is sure to bring even more seducing and scheming.”

The series got positive reviews from critics, with The Hollywood Reporter’s Lovia Gyarkye praising the “warm and familiar” chemistry between the two leads.

Rae and Singleton executive produce Rap Sh!t with Montrel McKay of Hoorae and Jonathan Berry and Dave Becky for 3 Arts Entertainment. Yung Miami and JT of City Girls are co-exec producers, as are Kevin “Coach K” Lee and Pierre “P” Thomas for Quality Control Films and Sara Rastogi for Hoorae. Rae’s audio content company Raedio handles music supervision for the series.