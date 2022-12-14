‘Sex Lives of College Girls’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO Max

HBO Max is continuing its study of The Sex Lives of College Girls.

The streamer has picked up a third season of the comedy series from creators Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble. The renewal comes just ahead of the show’s second season finale; the final two episodes are set to debut Thursday.

“Mindy Kaling and Justin Noble continue to brilliantly capture the college experience in the most entertaining and relatable way,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “This series is the perfect balance of comedy, sex, curiosity, and chaos, and we can’t wait to see what the next season brings.”

The Sex Lives of College Girls revolves around four suitemates (Pauline Chalamet, Amrit Kaur, Reneé Rapp, and Alyah Chanelle Scott) at a prestigious college in New England. Mekki Leeper, Christopher Meyer, Ilia Isorelýs Paulino, Lolo Spencer, Renika Williams and Mitchell Slaggert also star. The first two seasons have covered the first year at school for the group.

Detailed viewing data isn’t available, but HBO Max says the series has been the top original show on the streamer since its Nov. 17 premiere.

Kaling International and 3 Arts Entertainment produce The Sex Lives of College Girls in association with Warner Bros. Television, where Kaling has an overall deal. Noble is the showrunner and executive produces with Kaling and Howard Klein.