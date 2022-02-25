HBO Max, CBC Renew ‘Sort Of’ for Season 2

HBO Max and the CBC have renewed their acclaimed comedy Sort Of for a second season.

The series, which stars co-creator Bilal Baig as a genderfluid millennial juggling multiple aspects of their life, earned widespread critical praise and 13 nominations, including best comedy, for the Canadian Screen Awards.

“We are so thrilled that we are able to dive back into the worlds of Sort Of, and to keep exploring the evolution of all our characters (including some new ones!) as they continue to investigate who they are in the world as friends, family members, lovers and human beings,” said Baig in a statement.

Sort Of, created by Baig and Fab Filippo, follows Baig’s character, Sabi Mehboob, as they straddle tending bar at an LGBTQ+ bookstore/bar, being the youngest child of a large Pakistani family and acting as de facto parent to a downtown hipster family. The show won near universal critical acclaim, and The Hollywood Reporter critic Angie Han named it one of the 10 best shows of 2021.

“Baig and Filippo’s honest and insightful storytelling is a lesson in unraveling conventional views of identity,” said Jeniffer Kim, senior vp international originals at HBO Max. “We could not be more excited to partner with CBC and Sienna Films on another season of this very special show.”

Added Sally Catto, general manager entertainment, factual and sports at the CBC, “Sort Of speaks to the complexity of being human with wit, warmth and an authentic sense of inclusivity, thanks to the distinct voices of Bilal and Fab. “Sort Of has struck such a powerful chord with audiences, and we are thrilled to work with HBO Max and Sienna Films on the next chapter of Sabi’s story.”

Baig and Filippo serve as showrunners on the series and executive produce with Jennifer Kawaja of Sienna Films. Sort Of is produced with the participation of the Canadian Media Fund.