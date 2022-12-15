‘Sort Of’ Renewed for Season 3 on HBO Max, CBC

The critically acclaimed comedy Sort Of will continue for another season.

HBO Max and Canada’s CBC have renewed the Peabody Award-winning series for a third season. The show concluded its second season on the CBC on Dec. 6 and is midway through the season on HBO Max in the United States, where it debuted a couple weeks after its Canadian premiere.

“It’s been such a creative and rewarding pleasure to sink deeply into the mess of the lives of these characters in season two,” co-creator and star Bilal Baig said in a statement. “And I look so forward to continuing and expanding the mess, alongside [co-creator] Fab [Filippo], our gifted writers, the generous teams at Sphere Media, CBC and HBO Max, and our gorgeous cast and crew.”

Sort Of follows the life of Sabi (Baig), a gender fluid millennial who is in transition in every aspect of their life. The coming-of-age story exposes the labels we once poured ourselves into as no longer applicable — to anyone.

“Baig and Filippo, alongside our partners at CBC and Sienna Films, continue to deliver a heartfelt, empathetic and engaging story,” said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “We’re thrilled we get to continue following Sabi, their family, 7ven and the Kaneko-Bauers on their journeys in the new season.”

Said the CBC’s Sally Catto, “Sort Of has made its way into the hearts of viewers and critics in Canada, the U.S. and around the world by embracing universal themes that we can all relate to, no matter who we love or how we self-identify. We are excited to continue our work with Bilal, Fab, HBO Max and Sphere Media, and to keep sharing Sabi’s story with audiences everywhere.”

Baig and Filippo are co-showrunners of Sort Of and executive produce with Sphere Media’s Jennifer Kawaja. The show is a co-production of the CBC and Sphere Media and produced with the participation of the Canada Media Fund.