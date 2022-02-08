‘South Side’ Renewed for Third Season at HBO Max

HBO Max is doubling down on its commitment to South Side.

The streamer has picked up a third season of the comedy, which began its life on Comedy Central before moving to HBO Max in 2020. Season two of South Side, created by Bashir Salahuddin, Diallo Riddle and Sultan Salahuddin and chronicling the lives of two friends living in Chicago’s Englewood neighborhood, debuted on HBO Max in November.

“We are blessed. We get to make a show starring our family and friends about a city we love,” said Bashir Salahuddin and Riddle, who are also executive producers, in a statement. “South Side finds joy in the extraordinary adventures of ordinary folks. We challenge ourselves to make every episode a unique and unexpected journey. We have no clue where our characters will find themselves in season three and we couldn’t be more excited to find out.”

MTV Entertainment Studios produces South Side (and The Other Two, which jumped to HBO Max at the same time as South Side and has been renewed for a third season). The two series moved to HBO Max amid a restructuring at ViacomCBS that saw Comedy Central de-emphasize live-action scripted series in favor of animation and topical shows.

“To be able to bring this world and these characters to life has been a true joy,” said Suzanna Makkos, executive vp original comedy and adult animation at HBO Max. “A lot of people say that South Side is about the American dream, and the stories that Bashir and Diallo have crafted completely embody that dream with both razor-sharp humor and refreshing cultural commentary. I think I speak for everyone here at HBO Max when I say, ‘It’s time for the percolator.'”

The show’s creators all have on-screen roles as well, along with Kareme Young, Quincy Young, Chandra Russell, Zuri Salahuddin and Nefetari Spencer. Bashir Salahuddin and Riddle executive produce with Michael Blieden and. Jax Media’s Tony Hernandez. Ari Pearce, Kristyn Deignan and Tara Power are producers for MTV Entertainment Studios.