HBO Max Officially Gets Into Live Sports With $200M U.S. Soccer Deal

Luca de la Torre #17 of the United States dribbles the ball against Honduras in the first half of a World Cup Qualifying game at Allianz Field on Feb. 2, 2022 in St. Paul, Minnesota.

WarnerMedia’s streaming service HBO Max is officially getting into the live sports business as part of an eight-year deal with the U.S. Soccer Federation.

The deal, which Sports Business Journal pegs at more than $200 million, will see TNT/TBS and HBO Max air 20 U.S. Women’s and Men’s National Team matches annually beginning in 2023. About half of those matches will stream on HBO Max and air on TV, with the rest exclusive to the streaming platform.

The deal also includes digital and highlight rights for Turner’s Bleacher Report, as well as ancillary content like alternative broadcast feeds (think ESPN’s “Manningcast”) or programming like behind-the-scenes docu-series.

“This is a significant milestone for Turner Sports and WarnerMedia, further demonstrating our commitment to the distribution of premium live sports content on HBO Max, while simultaneously fueling our leading entertainment networks, digital and social assets,” said Lenny Daniels, president of Turner Sports, in a statement. “We’re excited to spotlight one of the most popular Women’s teams in the world, along with an ascending Men’s National Team, over the eight years of this agreement. This partnership offers us an opportunity to engage with their avid, young and diverse fan bases through all of our Turner Sports and Bleacher Report platforms.”

HBO Max becomes the latest mainstream streaming service to use sports to drive subscribers. Paramount’s Paramount+ streams NFL games, PGA golf, college football and March Madness basketball, and soccer, among other sports; meanwhile, NBCUniversal’s Peacock streams Premier League soccer, the Olympics, and WWE events, among others; Disney’s ESPN+ of course has a wide menu of sports to stream, while Hulu has exclusive rights to some NHL hockey games.

Speaking of the NHL, Turner Sports’ 7-year deal, announced last year, gave the company the optionality to put some NHL games on HBO Max, though the company has yet to do so, as those rights won’t come into play until further into the rights agreement.