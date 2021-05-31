HBO Max Experiences Tech Problems Before ‘Mare of Easttown’ Finale

HBO Max users have reported technical problems with their services just before the finale of Mare of Easttown.

Down Detector, a site that reports tech issues and outages, reported that the streaming service was experiencing problems primarily for users on the East Coast.

Mare of Easttown was scheduled to be shown at 10 p.m. ET on the HBO network channel as well as its streaming service, but before and during the episode users of HBO Max said on social media they were getting error messages and the video was not loading.

The official HBO Max help account tweeted, “We’re aware some customers may be experiencing issues streaming #HBOMax and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve this as quickly as possible.”

It appears that only the finale episode of Mare of Easttown was affected, suggesting a surge in the number of people trying to view it, with users reporting that other content on HBO Max is streaming normally.