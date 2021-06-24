HBO Max’s ‘Gossip Girl’ Update to Air on The CW

Gossip Girl is sorta coming home to The CW.

The broadcast network will air the series premiere of the Josh Safran-led reboot the day after its debut on subscription streamer HBO Max.

The new Gossip Girl will debut Thursday, July 8 on WarnerMedia-backed HBO Max, with The CW — home to the show’s original six seasons — broadcasting the pilot as an hour and a half special on July 9 starting at 8 p.m. There are no currently plans for additional episodes of the 10-episode re-do to air on the linear network.

The move is no surprise as The CW is a joint venture between WarnerMedia, which owns and produces Gossip Girl and is the parent company of HBO Max, and CBS Studios. WarnerMedia, under CEO Ann Sarnoff, has made it a priority to eliminate silos at the company and use the full scale of the company to help promote HBO Max.

To that end, in November, the company announced that HBO Max scripted offerings Titans and The Flight Attendant would air over the Thanksgiving holiday on fellow WarnerMedia linear networks TNT, TBS and TruTV. The basic cable networks also marathoned DC features including Wonder Woman as part of an HBO Max promotional weekend. More recently, The CW’s Kung Fu was encored on TNT while and TBS’ Wipeout revival landed on The CW.

Safran, who served as a writer, EP and showrunner on the original Gossip Girl, oversees the HBO Max update. Original series creators Josh Safran and Stephanie Savage exec produce the updated series, which takes place nine years after the original Gossip Girl went dark and follows a new group of Upper East Siders. Jordan Alexander, Eli Brown, Thomas Doherty, Tavi Gevinson, Emily Alyn Lind, Evan Mock, Zion Moreno, Whitney Peak and Savannah Lee Smith star in the series.

Hear more from Safran as he joins the June 25 episode of The Hollywood Reporter‘s weekly TV podcast, TV’s Top 5.