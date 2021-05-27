HBO Max’s ‘Green Lantern’ Series Finds Its Director

Lee Toland Krieger, who directed the pilot for Superman and Lois, is staying in the DC fold.

The director is set to direct and executive produce the first two episodes of Green Lantern, HBO Max’s big-budget sci-fi police show based on the space-faring DC characters.

Berlanti Productions and Warner Bros. Television are behind the series, which is already casting up and will be set in several time periods. In recent weeks, the show has cast Jeremy Irvine to play Alan Scott, the original Lantern who hides his gay identity in 1941 America, while Finn Wittrock will play macho man Lantern Guy Gardner for storyline set in the go-go 1980s. Other characters include half-alien Bree Jarta.

Krieger directed movies such as Celeste & Jesse Forever and The Age of Adaline but several years ago began working in television, quickly establishing himself as a go-to guy for pilots. He helmed the pilot (as well as several other episodes) for Riverdale, the popular CW show based on the Archie comics, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Fox’s Prodigal Son, and this year’s Superman and Lois. Those shows were produced by Berlanti Productions, who clearly like his work.

Other shows he has directed include Shadows and Bone and Deadly Class.

