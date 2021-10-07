HBO Orders Sports-Centric Late Night Series Hosted by Bomani Jones

HBO has ordered a new weekly late night series, to be hosted by journalist and ESPN veteran Bomani Jones.

The series, Game Theory with Bomani Jones, will “break down timely issues playing out in the world of sports,” HBO said in a statement.

Production will begin in 2022, and Jones said on Twitter he will continue to host his podcast The Right Time will continue through ESPN. Adam McKay (The Big Short, Succession) and his Hyperobject Industries is producing the series for HBO Sports, with McKay saying in a statement that he has been “dying to work with Bomani for years now.”

“Bomani is one of the most unique journalists working today,” said Nina Rosenstein, executive vp of programming for HBO, in a statement. “He’s someone who gets that sports stories are often about race, politics, economics and gender, and sees a wider view that goes beyond what happens on the field. We are thrilled to be able to work with him and know that Game Theory will deliver provocative, insightful and funny stories that you don’t hear too often in popular media.”

Jones has been a staple on ESPN’s channels and platforms for more than a decade. He has been a regular panelist on Around The Horn, and also served as a contributor to ESPN’s newsmagazine Outside The Lines. He was also the co-host of Highly Questionable, and High Noon, and he is also a contributor to HBO’s other sports-centric talk show Back On The Record with Bob Costas.