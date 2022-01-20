HBO’s ‘Perry Mason’ Adds Quartet of Actors to Season 2

Season two of Perry Mason is adding to its already sizable cast.

The HBO drama has added Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci and Jen Tullock in recurring roles. Additionally, Shea Whigham, a cast regular in the show’s first season, will reprise his role as Pete Strickland, albeit as a recurring player.

The four new actors join returning cast members Matthew Rhys — who plays the title role in the 1930s-set show — Juliet Rylance, Chris Chalk Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange and Justin Kirk; new series regular Katherine Waterston; and recurring actors Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han and Mark O’Brien.

Perry Mason’s second season is set a few months after the Dodson trial that closed season one — and in the worst year of the Great Depression. Perry and Della (Rylance) have turned to handling mostly civil cases instead of the more tumultuous criminal work, but that means there isn’t much work for investigator Paul Drake (Chalk), who has struck out on his own. When a seemingly open-and-shut case overtakes Los Angeles, Perry’s pursuit of justice reveals not all is as it seems.

Astin (the Lord of the Rings movies, Stranger Things) will play Sunny Gryce, a client of Perry’s who embodies the American dream to a fault. A force to be reckoned with on the battlefield that is dueling supermarkets in town, he wants to make sure he gets his money’s worth out of his fancy new attorneys.

Dewey (Pivoting, Casual) plays Brooks McCutcheon, part of the wealthiest family in Los Angeles who’s eager to prove himself but questions whether he has the talent to rise to the heights of his father. Oscar nominee Raci (Sound of Metal) plays Brooks’ father, Lydell McCutcheon, a self-made power player who made his fortune in oil.

Tullock (Apple’s Severance) will play Anita St. Pierre, a successful screenwriter who comes into Della’s orbit and shows her a side of live and love that she’s been missing. Whigham’s Pete Strickland, now working for the district attorney, finds his relationship with Perry strained when they end up on opposite sides of a case.

Perry Mason is produced by Team Downey. The series will have new showrunners for season two in Jack Amiel and Michael Begler (The Knick), who are took over after creators Ron Fitzgerald and Rolin Jones opted to move on to other projects. Amiel and Begler executive produce with Team Downey’s Amanda Burrell, Robert Downey Jr. and Susan Downey; Joe Horacek; and Rhys. Regina Heyman is co-EP. Fernando Coimbra, Jessica Lowery, Marialy Rivas and Nina Lopez-Corrado are each directing two episodes.

