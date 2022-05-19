‘Barry’ Grabs Season 4 Renewal at HBO

Barry will keep killing it for HBO.

The premium cable outlet has picked up Bill Hader and Alec Berg’s dark comedy for a fourth season. The renewal comes midway through its third season, which returned to HBO after a three-year layoff.

“Bill, Alec and the entire cast and crew delivered an exquisite third season of Barry,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt. “It’s a masterful blend of laughs and suspense. I’m so happy to announce that we are picking up the fourth season.”

The gap between seasons three and four likely won’t be nearly as long as between seasons two (which wrapped in May 2019) and three (which premiered in April). Production is scheduled to begin in June, with Hader directing all eight episodes.

The third season, as Hader told The Hollywood Reporter in a March cover story, is about Barry having his “back is against the wall and he’s freaking out and he has this in him. There’s only a matter of time before it starts going out on the people he loves. In the writers room, people go, ‘Well, that’s going to be really upsetting.’ And it’s like, ‘But yeah, to not do it, it feels like we’re purposely avoiding it. And you don’t want to go, ‘Well, he’s only mean to these people.’ It’s like, ‘No, he’s mean to everybody.'”

Barry’s first two seasons won six Emmys, including a pair of best actor trophies for Hader and a supporting actor win for Henry Winkler in 2018. The show’s cast also includes Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

Hader and Berg created Barry and serve as writers, directors and executive producers. Aida Rodgers and Liz Sarnoff are also executive producers, and Julie Camino produces.