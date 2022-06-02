‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ Renewed for Season 4 on HBO

A Black Lady Sketch Show is staying put at HBO.

The premium cabler has picked up a fourth season of the series, starring and created by Robin Thede. The renewal comes a few weeks after the conclusion of season three.

“A Black Lady Sketch Show has created an indelible mark thanks to the trust and support of the incredible team at HBO,” said Thede, who also serves as showrunner and executive produces. “We are ecstatic to be heading into a fourth season that means so much to our cast, crew, and the dedicated audience who so passionately loves our show.”

Ashley Nicole Black, Gabrielle Dennis and Skye Townsend star with Thede. Guest stars in the third season included Ava DuVernay, Michael Ealy, David Alan Grier, Daphne Reid, Tommy Davidson, Raven-Symoné and Wayne Brady, among others.

“Robin, Gabrielle, Ashley, and Skye brought so much life to each character they portrayed in every sketch,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt. “We’re beyond excited to explore even more comedic worlds with a fourth season of A Black Lady Sketch Show.”

The show has earned Emmy nominations for outstanding variety sketch series for each of its first two seasons. It won an Emmy in 2021 for picture editing for variety programming.

Thede executive produces A Black Lady Sketch Show with Issa Rae (via her Hoorae banner); Dave Becky and Jonathan Berry of 3 Arts Entertainment; and Tony Hernandez and Brooke Posch of Jax Media.