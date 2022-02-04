‘Euphoria’ Renewed for Season 3 at HBO

HBO will continue chasing Euphoria.

The premium cable outlet has renewed Euphoria for a third season. The pickup comes halfway through the show’s eight-episode second season and amid a big increase in viewership. The series created by Sam Levinson and starring Emmy winner Zendaya returned in January, almost 2 1/2 years after the first-season finale (a pair of special episodes aired in December 2020 and January 2021).

“Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of Euphoria have taken season two to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart,” said Francesca Orsi, executive vp HBO Programming. “We couldn’t be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Euphoria follows high schooler Rue (Zendaya), who looks for hope while balancing love, loss and addiction in the town of East Highland. The cast also includes Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid and Austin Abrams.

Per HBO, the show’s second season premiere has amassed 14 million viewers across all platforms since its Jan. 9 debut, more than double the show’s average for season one (6.6 million). Virtually all of the audience watched the episode via means other than tuning into the on-air premiere, which accounted for only 254,000 of the 14 million — less than 2 percent.

Levinson created, writes and directs Euphoria. He executive produces with Kevin Turen, Ravi Nandan, Drake, Adel “Future” Nur, Zendaya, Will Greenfield, Ashley Levinson, Ron Leshem, Daphna Levin, and Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein. The show is based on the Israeli series of the same name, created by Leshem and Levin.