‘How To With John Wilson’ Nabs Season 3 Renewal at HBO

John Wilson will continue seeking out pieces of day-to-day life to explore for HBO.

The premium cable outlet has renewed its critically acclaimed series How To With John Wilson for a third season. The pickup comes about a month after season two concluded and on the heels of the show being nominated for a Writers Guild Award for best comedy/variety sketch series.

“John finds humanity in the most mundane and absurd places,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt in a statement. “We’re thrilled to continue seeing New York through his utterly hilarious and poignant lens.”

Like the first two, season three of How To will consist of six episodes in which documentarian Wilson films his fellow New Yorkers and attempts to dole out advice about six deceptively simple topics. Subjects of season two episodes ranged from “How to Appreciate Wine” to “How to Be Spontaneous.”

How To has received near universal critical praise. The Hollywood Reporter’s Daniel Fienberg wrote of season two that while it’s more polished than the first season, the six episodes are “all funny, eye-opening, unifying portraits of curiosity and How To With John Wilson is still a special show.”

Wilson executive produces How To alongside Nathan Fielder, Michael Koman and Clark Reinking.