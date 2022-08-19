Nathan Fielder’s ‘The Rehearsal’ Renewed at HBO

Nathan Fielder is getting more Rehearsal time at HBO.

The premium cabler has ordered a second season of Fielder’s comedy series The Rehearsal, in which the Nathan for You creator stages elaborate trial runs for people (and himself) who are facing significant events in their lives and want to practice getting them just right. The renewal comes just ahead of the show’s first season finale on Friday.

“Nathan has sparked such a lively conversation with The Rehearsal. We have no idea where season two will take us, and that is the delight of this boundary pushing show from a truly singular talent,” said HBO Programming executive vp Amy Gravitt in a statement.

The Rehearsal has earned widespread critical praise (and spawned a number of think-piece analyses of Fielder’s m.o.). The Hollywood Reporter critic Daniel Fienberg wrote that the series “isn’t always as funny as [Nathan for You], but captures a similar contemporary unease, has the potential for even greater emotional reach, and displays a level of ambition that’s as impressive as it is impressively silly.”

In addition to starring, Fielder wrote and directed all six episodes of the first season and serves as executive producer. Clark Reinking executive produced the first episode, and Dave Paige is EP for episodes two through six. Christie Smith and Dan McManus of Rise Management also exec produce.