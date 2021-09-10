Skip to main content

HBO Extends ‘Real Time With Bill Maher’ Through 2024

The renewal will take the weekly late-night show into a third decade at the premium cable outlet.

Real Time With Bill Maher
'Real Time With Bill Maher' Courtesy of HBO

HBO is further extending Real Time With Bill Maher.

The premium cable outlet has picked up two more seasons of the late-night show, which will take it through 2024 — and into its third decade at HBO. Real Time debuted in February 2003.

The renewal comes midway through the show’s current multi-season order, which runs through 2022.

“After 19 seasons, Real Time With Bill Maher remains a Friday night destination for fresh perspectives and smart conversation about today’s most relevant issues,” said HBO Programming executive vp Nina Rosenstein. “His weekly editorials are insightful, must-see viewing in his signature voice, and we’re proud to continue our relationship with Bill and the incredible team at Real Time.”

Said Maher, “I’m thrilled to be signing such a fabulous deal with the bestest network. What can I say — beginner’s luck!”

Maher was the first late night host to welcome back live audiences and in-studio guests during the pandemic, beginning in September 2020. The show had to cancel a taping in May after Maher tested positive for COVID-19, although he’s fully vaccinated. Real Time resumed production shortly thereafter.

Maher executive produces Real Time along with Sheila Griffiths, Marc Gurvitz, Dean Johnsen and Billy Martin. Chris Kelly is co-EP and Matt Wood is producer. Paul Casey directs.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad