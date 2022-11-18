‘The White Lotus’ Scores Season 3 Renewal at HBO

The White Lotus will reopen its gates for a third season at HBO.

The premium cable outlet has renewed Mike White’s anthology series for another run. Details are scant at the moment, but HBO says the third season will follow a new group of guests at a different White Lotus resort.

The pickup comes after The White Lotus won 10 Emmys — the most of any program this year — in September and midway through a second season that has seen its audience grow. HBO says 7.6 million people have watched the season two premiere since its Oct. 30 bow, and that the Nov. 13 episode set a first-night record for the show across all platforms.

“Reflecting on The White Lotus’ humble, run-and-gun origin as a contained pandemic production, it’s impossible not to be awestruck by how Mike orchestrated one of the buzziest and most critically acclaimed shows,” HBO Programming executive vp Francesca Orsi said in a statement. “And yet, he’s only continued to reach new heights in season two, which is the ultimate testament to Mike’s raw, unparalleled vision. His courage to explore the uncharted waters of the human psyche, paired with his signature irreverent humor and buoyant directing style, have us all dreaming of more vacation days at the resort we’ve come to adore. We couldn’t be more thrilled to get the chance to collaborate on a third season together.”

Said White, “There’s no place I’d rather work than HBO and there’s no people I’d rather partner with than Casey Bloys, Francesca Orsi, Nora Skinner and their incredible team. I feel so lucky to get this opportunity again and am excited to reunite with my amazingly talented collaborators on The White Lotus.”

The season two cast features Emmy winner Jennifer Coolidge (reprising her role from season one), F. Murray Abraham, Michael Imperioli, Aubrey Plaza, Will Sharpe, Theo James, Meghann Fahy, Adam DiMarco, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Jon Gries (also a season one returnee), Haley Lu Richardson, Beatrice Granno, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall. It’s unclear for now if any of the actors will return for the third run.

White created The White Lotus and writes, directs and executive produces. David Bernad and Mark Kamine are also EPs on season two.