‘The Righteous Gemstones’ Director Jody Hill Inks HBO Overall Deal (Exclusive)

Jody Hill is staying put at HBO.

The Righteous Gemstones director has inked a one-year overall deal with HBO and HBO Max. As part of the new pact, Hill’s directing and producing services for television will be exclusive to the WarnerMedia entities. He will also continue to be intimately involved with Gemstones, which was renewed in January.

“Jody has been responsible for some of the hardest laughs on our comedy slate over the past decade,” said Amy Gravitt, Executive VP of HBO Programming, adding: “I’m thrilled that he’ll be returning to The Righteous Gemstones for Season 3, and am looking forward to the new stories he wants to tell.”

His history with HBO is long and impressive. With Danny McBride, Hill co-created, wrote and produced a pair of HBO comedies, Eastbound & Down and Vice Principals; he served as the pilot director on both, too. More recently, Hill has produced and directed Gemstones and has helmed an episode of HBO Max comedy Peacemaker.

Hill, who wrote and directed films Observe and Report and The Foot Fist Way, is repped by CAA, LBI Entertainment and Goodman, Genow, Schenkman, Smelkinson & Christopher.