Ruth Wilson to Star in HBO Mafia Drama From Lena Dunham, Dennis Lehane

HBO is teaming with Ruth Wilson, Lena Dunham and Dennis Lehane on a series about the mafia.

Wilson is set to star in and executive produce Mob Queens, which centers on Anna Genovese, the second wife of infamous New York crime boss Vito Genovese. The project is based on a Stitcher podcast of the same name. Dunham (Girls, Generation) and Lehane (Mystic River, HBO’s The Outsider) will co-write, and Dunham is also set to direct.

Mob Queens will focus on Anna Genovese, who was a fixture in the drag bars of New York’s Greenwich Village in the 1930s. She became most famous for breaking Cosa Nostra by discussing her husband’s illegal activities during divorce proceedings.

Wilson, Dunham and Lehane all have relationships with HBO: Wilson stars in the premium cabler’s His Dark Materials and led the cast of the Emmy-nominated movie Oslo. Dunham created and starred in Girls, co-created the limited series Camping, directed the pilot for Industry and exec produced sibling streamer HBO Max’s Generation.

In addition to The Outsider, Lehane has worked on Boardwalk Empire and The Wire for HBO. He’s currently developing an adaptation of James Keene’s In With the Devil for Apple TV+.

Dunham executive produces via her Good Thing Going banner along with Wilson (through her Lady Lazarus company), Lehane, Michael P. Cohen of Good Thing Going, Ryan Selzer of Lady Lazarus, Emily Hildner, Stitcher, Animal Kingdom, Michael Seligman and Jessica Bendinger.

