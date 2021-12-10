‘Six Feet Under’ Follow-Up in the Works at HBO

HBO is eyeing a return visit to Fisher & Sons Funeral Home.

The premium cable outlet is in the earliest stages of developing a follow-up show to its 2001-05 series Six Feet Under. No writer is attached yet, and it’s unclear whether the potential series would be a direct sequel, a remake or something else. Series creator Alan Ball and executive producers Bob Greenblatt and David Janollari are attached as EPs.

HBO declined comment.

Six Feet Under premiered in June 2001 and ran for five seasons. The darkly comedic drama followed a family that ran a Los Angeles funeral home, with Peter Krause, Michael C. Hall, Frances Conroy, Lauren Ambrose and Freddy Rodriguez heading the cast.

The series won nine Emmys over the course of its run and was nominated for outstanding drama series three times. It also had one of the most widely praised — and definitive — series finales of this century, with flash-forward scenes showing snapshots of each surviving character’s life up until their death.

A possible Six Feet Under follow-up would be the second series of Ball’s that HBO is revisiting. A year ago, news broke that the premium cabler was developing a True Blood reboot, with Riverdale‘s Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Jami O’Brien (AMC’s NOS4A2) attached to write a pilot script.

Variety first reported the news.