World Premieres of HBO, Sky, Epix Series in 2022 Series Mania

Series Mania, Europe’s most prestigious television festival, on Thursday unveiled the nine series of its 2022 competition line-up.
HBO’s We Own This City; Michael Hirst’s Western drama Billy the Kid, produced for Epix, MGM and Viaplay; the Sky/HBO/OCS series The Baby; the Channel 4 drama The Birth of Daniel F. Harris; Fire Dance from Israeli network Yes TV; France’s Le Monde De Demain, an Arte/Netflix co-production; Soldiers from French streamer OCS; and Finland’s Transport, from public broadcaster YLE, will all have their world premiere in competition at Series Mania, set to run as an in-person event in Lille, France from March 18-25. Completing the line-up is Il Re, a Sky Italia series, which will be an international premiere in Lille.
Showrunner Hirst, whose other credits include Vikings, The Tudors and Camelot, will be a 2022 Series Mania guest of honor, alongside French actor Mathieu Kassovitz, star of Canal+ hit The Bureau; Call My Agent! star Nathalie Baye; and Isabelle Nanty of French legal drama Munch.
The president of the 2022 Series Mania jury, to be announced soon, will be joined by Israeli actress Shira Haas (Unorthodox), German actor Christian Berkel (Furia), Franco-Belgian actress Cécile de France (The Young Pope), Turkish creator and director Berkun Oya (Bir Baskadir) and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.
The jury will hand out the grand prize for best series, as well as the best actor and best actress honors, at the Series Mania closing ceremony on Friday March 25.
Alongside the festival, Series Mania will host a series of industry panels and conferences, featuring such international VIPs as Banijay scripted head Lars Blomgren, Federation Entertainment CEO Lionel Uzan and France Télévisions director of cinema and international development Manuel Alduy.
15 in-development projects will compete in Series Mania’s co-pro pitching sessions, with the winner taking home €50,000 ($56,000) to go towards development.
Full 2022 Series Mania Line-Up
International Competition Selection
Billy the Kid
USA / EPIX Studios, and MGM International Television Productions, in association with NENT’s Viaplay / EPIX
Fire Dance
Yes TV
Il Re
Sky
Le Monde de Demain
Arte / Netflix
Soldiers
OCS
The Baby
Sky / HBO / OCS
The Birth of Daniel F. Harris
Channel 4
Transport
YLE
We Own This City
HBO
Co-Pro Pitching Sessions
A Boy Disappears, Denmark
Produced by Live Hide for Nimbus Film, written by Julie Budtz Sorensen
The Accident, Israel
Produced by Maya Fischer for Green Productions, written by Matan Yair
The Cuckoo Treatment, Canada
Produced by Jennifer Kawaja for Sienna Films (a Sphere Media Company), written by Kris Bertin and Naben Ruthnum
Dead End, Belgium
Produced by Dimitri Verbeeck and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar Antwerp, written by Malin-Sarah Gozin
Dectective Toure, Spain
Produced by Mariela Besuievsky and Elena Bort for Tornasol and DeAPlaneta, written by David Pérez Sanudo, Carlos Vila
Hormones, France
Produced by Alex Berger for TOP-The Oligarchs Productions and Benjamin Elalouf for Moonshaker, created by Noé Debré and Joachim Schnerf
The Impossible, Italy
Produced by Domenico Procacci and Laura Paolucci for Fandango, created by Simone Manetti, Federica Pontremoli and Lorenzo Sportiello
Island of Youth, Germany
Produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios, written by Jon Atli Jonasson
The Liberties, Ireland, Belgium
Produced by Laura McNicholas, Peter De Maegd, Cormac Fox, Brian Durnin for 925 Productions, Vico Films, Potemkino and Greenhorn Films, written by Gary Duggan, Brian Durnin, Pierce Ryan
Little Hands, France
Produced by Caroline Adrian for Delante Productions, written by Lou Zidi, Alexandra Bialy
The Mars Project, Germany, France
Produced by Gregory Strouk and Henning Windelband for Wild Bunch and youngfilms, written by Maxime Crupaux, directed by Patrick Tatopoulos
Paradise, South Africa
Produced by Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures and Avi Nir (Executive Producer) for Keshet International, created by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser, written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey
Rank, Ireland, France & Australia
Produced by Matthew Gledhill and Ailish McElmeel for Wheelhouse Productions and Deadpan Pictures, written by Brendan Berne, Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor
Salvation, Hungary
Produced by Viktoria Petranyi for Proton Cinema, written by Aniko Mangolo
The Winter Pack, Sweden
Produced by Moa Westeson, Anni Fernandez and Cindy Hanson for Nevis Productions, written by Christoffer Örnfelt, directed by Charlotte Brändström
The Report, Germany
Produced by Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, Tobias Pausinger (development producer), Ben von Rönne (co-producer) for Match Factory Productions
