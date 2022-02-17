World Premieres of HBO, Sky, Epix Series in 2022 Series Mania

Series Mania, Europe’s most prestigious television festival, on Thursday unveiled the nine series of its 2022 competition line-up.

HBO’s We Own This City; Michael Hirst’s Western drama Billy the Kid, produced for Epix, MGM and Viaplay; the Sky/HBO/OCS series The Baby; the Channel 4 drama The Birth of Daniel F. Harris; Fire Dance from Israeli network Yes TV; France’s Le Monde De Demain, an Arte/Netflix co-production; Soldiers from French streamer OCS; and Finland’s Transport, from public broadcaster YLE, will all have their world premiere in competition at Series Mania, set to run as an in-person event in Lille, France from March 18-25. Completing the line-up is Il Re, a Sky Italia series, which will be an international premiere in Lille.

Showrunner Hirst, whose other credits include Vikings, The Tudors and Camelot, will be a 2022 Series Mania guest of honor, alongside French actor Mathieu Kassovitz, star of Canal+ hit The Bureau; Call My Agent! star Nathalie Baye; and Isabelle Nanty of French legal drama Munch.

The president of the 2022 Series Mania jury, to be announced soon, will be joined by Israeli actress Shira Haas (Unorthodox), German actor Christian Berkel (Furia), Franco-Belgian actress Cécile de France (The Young Pope), Turkish creator and director Berkun Oya (Bir Baskadir) and French singer-songwriter and model Yseult.

The jury will hand out the grand prize for best series, as well as the best actor and best actress honors, at the Series Mania closing ceremony on Friday March 25.

Alongside the festival, Series Mania will host a series of industry panels and conferences, featuring such international VIPs as Banijay scripted head Lars Blomgren, Federation Entertainment CEO Lionel Uzan and France Télévisions director of cinema and international development Manuel Alduy.

15 in-development projects will compete in Series Mania’s co-pro pitching sessions, with the winner taking home €50,000 ($56,000) to go towards development.

Full 2022 Series Mania Line-Up

International Competition Selection

Billy the Kid

USA / EPIX Studios, and MGM International Television Productions, in association with NENT’s Viaplay / EPIX

Fire Dance

Yes TV

Il Re

Sky

Le Monde de Demain

Arte / Netflix

Soldiers

OCS

The Baby

Sky / HBO / OCS

The Birth of Daniel F. Harris

Channel 4

Transport

YLE

We Own This City

HBO

Co-Pro Pitching Sessions

A Boy Disappears, Denmark

Produced by Live Hide for Nimbus Film, written by Julie Budtz Sorensen

The Accident, Israel

Produced by Maya Fischer for Green Productions, written by Matan Yair

The Cuckoo Treatment, Canada

Produced by Jennifer Kawaja for Sienna Films (a Sphere Media Company), written by Kris Bertin and Naben Ruthnum

Dead End, Belgium

Produced by Dimitri Verbeeck and Bert Hamelinck for Caviar Antwerp, written by Malin-Sarah Gozin

Dectective Toure, Spain

Produced by Mariela Besuievsky and Elena Bort for Tornasol and DeAPlaneta, written by David Pérez Sanudo, Carlos Vila

Hormones, France

Produced by Alex Berger for TOP-The Oligarchs Productions and Benjamin Elalouf for Moonshaker, created by Noé Debré and Joachim Schnerf

The Impossible, Italy

Produced by Domenico Procacci and Laura Paolucci for Fandango, created by Simone Manetti, Federica Pontremoli and Lorenzo Sportiello

Island of Youth, Germany

Produced by Daniel Hetzer for Turbine Studios, written by Jon Atli Jonasson

The Liberties, Ireland, Belgium

Produced by Laura McNicholas, Peter De Maegd, Cormac Fox, Brian Durnin for 925 Productions, Vico Films, Potemkino and Greenhorn Films, written by Gary Duggan, Brian Durnin, Pierce Ryan

Little Hands, France

Produced by Caroline Adrian for Delante Productions, written by Lou Zidi, Alexandra Bialy

The Mars Project, Germany, France

Produced by Gregory Strouk and Henning Windelband for Wild Bunch and youngfilms, written by Maxime Crupaux, directed by Patrick Tatopoulos

Paradise, South Africa

Produced by Nimrod Geva for Quizzical Pictures and Avi Nir (Executive Producer) for Keshet International, created by Darrel Bristow-Bovey and Anton Visser, written by Darrel Bristow-Bovey

Rank, Ireland, France & Australia

Produced by Matthew Gledhill and Ailish McElmeel for Wheelhouse Productions and Deadpan Pictures, written by Brendan Berne, Dillon Mapletoft and Oliver Taylor

Salvation, Hungary

Produced by Viktoria Petranyi for Proton Cinema, written by Aniko Mangolo

The Winter Pack, Sweden

Produced by Moa Westeson, Anni Fernandez and Cindy Hanson for Nevis Productions, written by Christoffer Örnfelt, directed by Charlotte Brändström

The Report, Germany

Produced by Michael Weber, Viola Fügen, Tobias Pausinger (development producer), Ben von Rönne (co-producer) for Match Factory Productions