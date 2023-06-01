‘Somebody Somewhere’ Renewed for Third Season on HBO

HBO is heading back to the Little Apple.

The premium cable outlet has renewed Somebody Somewhere for a third season. The pickup comes a few days after the dramedy starring Bridget Everett and set in Manhattan, Kansas, concluded its seven-episode second season.

“We’re thrilled to announce the third season of the honest and impactful Somebody Somewhere,” said Amy Gravitt, executive vp comedy programming at HBO and Max. “Nothing makes us smile quite like this show, which never fails to remind us that life is made up of the small moments, that family can be chosen, and that dreams don’t have deadlines.”

The series draws relatively modest viewership in relation to some other HBO originals, but it’s been a critical favorite. Season one received an AFI Award as one of the top 10 TV programs of 2022.

Season two follows Sam (Everett) as she deals with loss and acceptance and settles into a comfortable routine with her best friend Joel (Jeff Hiller), even as she still struggles to find her place after moving back to her hometown.

The cast also includes Mary Catherine Garrison, Murray Hill, Jane Brody, Mercedes White, Kailey Albus , Meighan Gerachis, Tim Bagley, Jennifer Mudge and Barbara Robertson.

Hannah Bos and Paul Thureen created the series and executive produce with Everett; Carolyn Strauss for Mighty Mint; Jay Duplass, Mark Duplass and Mel Eslyn for Duplass Brothers Productions; and Tyler Romary. Bos, Thureen, Everett, Rachel Axler and Lisa Kron are the writers for season two, and Jay Duplass, Robert Cohen and Lennon Parham directed.