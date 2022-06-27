HBO Teases ‘Succession’ Season 4 as Production Begins

It’s no surprise to say that the Roy family will be in conflict in the fourth season of Succession. HBO has, however, offered up a couple of details on the nature of the fights to come.

In conjunction with announcing that production on season four — which will run 10 episodes — has started, the premium cabler also released a logline for the season that outlines how the Emmy-winning series will follow on the events of the third season finale in December.

In the episode, media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox), with the help of Tom Wambsgans (Matthew Macfadyen), engineered a sale of Waystar Royco to tech entrepreneur Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgard) — over the strenuous objections of three of his children, Kendall (Jeremy Strong), Shiv (Sarah Snook) and Roman (Kieran Culkin).

The season four logline reads: “The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is completed. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.”

After season three ended, Cox told The Hollywood Reporter that even if a sale means Logan surrenders control of the company, “there’s always life in Logan that comes up.”

“[The Roy siblings] write Logan off from time to time; they always put impediments in his way, ‘Oh, he’s got an UTI; oh, he’s hurt his leg.’ They’re always trying to scupper him in some way — the writers are as well — but Logan is a force of nature,” Cox said. “He just keeps on going. And he’s a man of incredible reserve. He’s an extraordinary survivor — he has been all his life — and so I would not guarantee anything on that front, quite frankly.”

The cast for season four of Succession also includes Alan Ruck, Nicholas Braun, J. Smith-Cameron, Peter Friedman, David Rasche, Fisher Stevens, Hiam Abbass, Justine Lupe, Scott Nicholson, Zoë Winters and Jeannie Berlin. Series creator and showrunner Jesse Armstrong executive produces with Adam McKay, Frank Rich, Kevin Messick, Jane Tranter, Mark Mylod, Tony Roche, Scott Ferguson, Jon Brown, Lucy Prebble, Will Tracy and Will Ferrell.