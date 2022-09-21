HBO Sets New Episode of Adnan Syed Docuseries With “Exclusive Access” Before, After Release

HBO says it is in production on a new episode of its documentary series The Case Against Adnan Syed following Syed’s release from prison this week.

The new episode will be directed by Amy Berg, and will feature “exclusive access” to Syed “leading up to and following his release from prison,” HBO says. The new episode will debut on HBO in 2023.

“We knew the end of The Case Against Adnan Syed was not the end of this story, and we’ve been closely following every twist and turn in the case since the series premiered in March 2019,” Berg said in a statement. “It’s gratifying to see many of the questions and issues probed in the original episodes come to bear on the events of this week.”

The surprise release of Syed has spurred a resurgence of interest in the case, for which he served more than 20 years on a murder conviction that now appears in doubt. The case received national attention from the podcast Serial, which also released a new episode this week the day after Syed’s conviction was vacated.