Martha Plimpton Enters ‘The Palace’ at HBO

The drama has also tapped Emmy winner Jessica Hobbs to direct several episodes and co-executive produces.

(L-R) Martha Plimpton and Jessica Hobbs split
Martha Plimpton and Jessica Hobbs Courtesy of Subject/Miro Teplitzky

HBO’s limited series The Palace has added a pair of Emmy winners to its team.

Martha Plimpton has joined the cast of the drama, which is set in a decaying authoritarian regime. Behind the camera, Jessica Hobbs will direct episodes of the series and serve as a co-executive producer.

Ordered to series in July 2022, The Palace chronicles a year inside an authoritarian government as it starts to unravel. Kate Winslet heads the cast, which also includes Matthias Schoenaerts, Andrea Riseborough and Hugh Grant. Character details for all five actors are being kept quiet.

Will Tracy (Succession) created the series and will be the showrunner. Winslet, Stephen Frears (who will direct along with Hobbs), Frank Rich and Tracey Seaward are also executive producing, with Hobbs as a co-EP. Seth Reiss, Juli Weiner, Jen Spyra, Gary Shteyngart and Sarah DeLappe are writers along with Tracy.

Plimpton won an Emmy in 2012 for a guest role on The Good Wife. She is coming off Sprung at Amazon’s Freevee; her credits also include HBO Max’s Generation, Raising Hope and The Real O’Neals. She is repped by Markham, Froggatt & Irwin in the U.K. and Innovative Artists in the U.S.

Hobbs is a two-time Emmy nominee for directing The Crown, winning an award for directing the season four episode “War.” She has also helmed episodes of Broadchurch, the BBC and Sundance Now’s The Split and the Australian miniseries The Slap. She is repped by Casarotto Ramsay & Associates and CAA.

