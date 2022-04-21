‘The Time Traveler’s Wife’ Trailer Sees Theo James and Rose Leslie Love Across Time

In the first trailer for HBO’s upcoming six-episode adaptation of Audrey Niffenegger’s novel The Time Travel’s Wife, Theo James struggles to not lose sight of himself and his love while being pulled through time.

The story, which was previously adapted into a movie starring Rachel McAdams and Eric Bana, follows the “intricate and magical love story” between a man who is sporadically slung through time and the woman he loves who reconnects with him “out of order” in his life.

James stars as Henry, a man with what is described as a time travel fueled genetic disorder, opposite Rose Leslie, who plays his patient love and wife Clare. The trailer teases how their story erratically unfolds across decades, seasons and hairstyles as the duo attempt to navigate their precarious relationship.

“We just happened to each other,” Clare says. “In the wrong order.”

But their love isn’t the only thing James’ time traveling makes tricky. As the trailer reveals, he’s also frequently thrust into dangerous situations, including landing in front of rapidly approaching trains or outrunning gunfire and police cruisers, while also constantly on the lookout for pants as he lands, naked, in various places and times.

As the two grow closer and the unfortunate reality of their love sinks further in, Clare attempts to help James not only come back to her, but navigate the traumatic or tortuous days time keeps sending him back to — and rendering him unable to change.

“I hate to be where she’s not,” James is heard saying. “I hate to be where she’s not.”

Steven Moffat adapted the small-screen version of this best-selling love story, and executive produces with Hartswood Films’ Brian Minchin, Joseph E. Iberti and director David Nutter. The show also stars Desmin Borges and Natasha Lopez.

The series will debut on HBO on Sunday, May 15, and be available to stream on HBO Max.