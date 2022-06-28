HBO Officially Orders ‘True Detective’ Season 4, Casts Kali Reis

HBO has made it official: True Detective season four is happening.

The network announced Tuesday that a new season of the anthology crime drama has been greenlit — titled True Detective: Night Country — and that the series will co-star boxer, actress and motivational speaker Kali Reis.

Reis (Catch The Fair One) will be a co-lead alongside Oscar-winner Jodie Foster, who was previously announced as making her first foray into TV as an adult with this project.

The premise: “When the long winter night falls in Ennis, Alaska, the six men that operate the Tsalal Arctic Research Station vanish without a trace. To solve the case, Detectives Liz Danvers (Foster) and Evangeline Navarro (Reis) will have to confront the darkness they carry in themselves, and dig into the haunted truths that lie buried under the eternal ice.” The season will film Iceland.

Issa López (Tigers Are Not Afraid) will serve as showrunner, writer, director and an executive producer. López is taking over as True Detective‘s lead writer-producer from Nic Pizzolatto, who created the series. Alan Page Arriaga is also a writer on the new season.

“We are tremendously excited to return to the True Detective franchise and to be working with the multi-talented Issa López, whose singular vision for her Night Country installment will be beautifully realized with Jodie Foster and Kali Reis in the starring roles,” said Francesca Orsi, evp of HBO programming.

True Detective premiered in 2014 to widespread popularity and acclaim with a gripping noir story by Pizzolatto, strong performances by stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson and atmospheric direction by breakout talent Cary Joji Fukunaga (all of whom have remained executive producers on subsequent seasons). The show’s second and third seasons were less well received, however, and the show’s fate was uncertain after the show’s last episodes aired in 2019. The upcoming season will mark yet another change in actors, location and story, but this time also has a major creative overhaul behind the camera as well.

Reis made her acting debut in Catch The Fair One and received a special jury mention for best actress at the Tribeca Film Festival where the film won the audience award. She was also nominated for best female lead at the Film Independent Spirit Awards. She is represented by ICM Partners, Authentic Talent & Literary Management.