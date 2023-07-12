‘We’re Here’ Renewed for Season 4 at HBO With New Drag Queen Hosts

HBO has renewed its docuseries We’re Here for a fourth season, with a new trio of drag queens starring.

Former RuPaul’s Drag Race champions Sasha Velour and Jaida Essence Hall and Canada’s Drag Race winner Priyanka will front season four, which is set to begin filming later this month. The coming season will follow the trio to two U.S. towns over the course of six episodes, taking an in-depth and more immersive look at the local political systems and participants, anti-LGBTQ+ legislation and opposition, and their effect on the LGBTQ+ community as Sasha, Jaida and Priyanka work to spread love and connection through the art of drag.

The new hosts replace Bob the Drag Queen, D.J. “Shangela” Pierce and Eureka O’Hara on We’re Here. The change comes two months after a former production assistant on the series, Daniel McGarrigle, filed a civil suit against Pierce alleging Pierce raped McGarrigle during filming of the first season in 2020. Pierce has denied the allegations and said the suit has “no basis in fact or in law”; HBO said it and We’re Here producer Buckingham Productions investigated the allegations and found “insufficient evidence” to support them.

“In this increasingly hostile political climate, we are grateful to HBO for their dedication to telling LGBTQ+ stories that meet the moment and document our history,” We’re Here co-creators and executive producers Johnnie Ingram and Steven Warren said in a statement. “We are thrilled to expand our drag family and give much needed love to the people on the front lines of hate.”

Said Nina Rosenstein, executive vp late night and specials programming at HBO, “With the ongoing aggression towards the LGBTQ+ community, and the increased hostility directed at drag performers, it’s more important than ever for another season of We’re Here. Time and time again, the series has shown that love is stronger than hate, and we want to continue to uplift the community by showcasing these rich and important stories. We owe a huge thank you to Bob, Shangela and Eureka for sharing their personal stories and for their incredible contribution over the last three seasons. We’re also excited to welcome our three new queens to the We’re Here family and dive into our new season.”

The three new hosts said in their own statement, “We have been so inspired by the stories and important work that has been done over the last three seasons of We’re Here. We look forward to continuing this journey throughout the country to uplift voices, spread love and showcase new stories through the art of drag. We thank the entire We’re Here team for choosing us to join this life-changing experience.”

Ingram and Warren executive produced season three of We’re Here with director Peter LoGreco and Eli Holzman, Aaron Saidman and Erin Gamble for The Intellectual Property Corporation, part of Sony Pictures Television.