‘White Lotus’ Season 2 Trailer Promises a “Memorable Time”

The second season of The White Lotus is moving its setting some 8,000 miles east, but its mix of privilege, sex and danger remains intact.

“Whenever I stay at a White Lotus, I always have a memorable time — always,” Jennifer Coolidge’s Tanya says at the opening of the trailer for the HBO show’s second season, which is set to premiere Oct. 30. The White Lotus is coming off a trove of Emmy wins, including best limited or anthology series, best supporting actress in a limited series for Coolidge and writing and directing honors for series creator Mike White.

The second season takes place at a White Lotus resort in Sicily, following the Hawaii-set first run. Coolidge and Jon Gries will reprise their roles, but the rest of the cast — including Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, F. Murray Abraham, Will Sharpe, Theo James and Haley Lu Richardson — is new to the series.

The trailer showcases tensions between a married couple (Plaza and Sharpe) and three generations of a family (Abraham, Imperioli and Adam DiMarco) learning about their Sicilian ancestry — “We’re on a family vacation right now and it’s just the three of us because all the women in our family hate you,” DiMarco’s Albie says to his dad, Dominic (Imperioli).

The season two cast also features Beatrice Grannò, Tom Hollander, Sabrina Impacciatore, Simona Tabasco and Leo Woodall. White once again writes and directs every episode and executive produces with David Bernad and Mark Kamine.

Watch the trailer for season two below.