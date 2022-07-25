‘Winning Time’ EP Rodney Barnes Extends HBO Overall Deal

One of the key players on HBO’s Winning Time is extending his contract.

Rodney Barnes, an executive producer and writer of the series about the Showtime-era Los Angeles Lakers, has extended his overall deal at HBO. The new pact will keep him at the premium cabler for three more years.

Under the deal, Barnes will continue on Winning Time — where he co-wrote nine of season one’s 10 episodes — while continuing to develop and produce series projects for HBO. Season two of the series is in pre-production.

Barnes also has a number of other projects in various stages of development. Among them are a Netflix feature film based on Chris Leslie-Hynan’s novel Ride Around Shining, with Jonah Hill’s Strong Baby Productions and LaKeith Stanfield producing; a miniseries based on the life of Tiger Woods; a horror film for New Line and director Jordan Vogt-Roberts; and a TV adaptation of his own graphic novel Killadelphia.

Barnes has his own comic studio and publishing imprint, Zombie Love Studios, and is working on a graphic novel based on the cult horror classic Blacula, among other projects. His TV credits include Everybody Hates Chris, The Boondocks, Hulu’s Wu-Tang: An American Saga and Runaways and Starz’s Heels and American Gods. He is repped by UTA, Artists First and Fox Rothschild.