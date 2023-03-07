HBO’s ‘Barry’ Ending With Season 4

First Succession and now Barry.

The upcoming fourth season of HBO’s Bill Hader comedy series Barry will be its last, the Warner Bros. Discovery-backed cabler announced Tuesday.

The final season will consist of eight episodes and debut April 16.

Season four of Barry was confirmed in May 2022, when the award-winning comedy series returned for its third season after a three-year delay largely caused by the pandemic.

“It’s been an amazing journey making this show, and it’s bittersweet that the story has come to its natural conclusion,” Hader said in a statement Tuesday.

News of Barry’s conclusion comes as HBO this year will say farewell to both its Emmy-winning comedy as well as its Emmy-winning drama, Succession. The latter series will also conclude with its upcoming fourth season, which returns this month.

Hader and Alec Berg co-created Barry. The comedy stars Emmy-winning supporting actor Henry Winkler, Sarah Goldberg, Anthony Carrigan, Stephen Root, D’Arcy Carden and Michael Irby.

Barry has become a key anchor show for HBO following the conclusion of such award-winning hits as Veep. It’s part of a roster of originals at the Casey Bloys-led cabler that also includes The White Lotus, Euphoria, Curb Your Enthusiasm, Industry, The Last of Us and Game of Thrones offshoot House of the Dragon.

“After three masterful seasons of Barry, we are eager for viewers to see the powerful, complex and hilarious conclusion to Barry Berkman’s story. It has been a pleasure working with this immensely talented team including Bill Hader, Alec Berg, Aida Rodgers and the entire exceptional cast and crew,” said Amy Gravitt, exec vp comedy at HBO/HBO Max.

Here’s the logline for season four: Cousineau (Winkler) is hailed as a hero as Barry’s (Hader) arrest has shocking consequences. It’s all been leading up to this – the explosive and hilarious final chapter of Barry.”