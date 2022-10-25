HBO’s ‘Industry’ Renewed for Season 3

HBO’s investment in Industry is paying off.

The Warner Bros. Discovery-backed premium cable network has handed out a third-season renewal for the finance drama from creators Mickey Down and Konrad Kay. The pickup arrives a month after the show’s eight-episode sophomore run concluded.

“Industry reached new heights in season two, cementing its status as a buzzy hit with addictive storytelling, layered characters, a breakneck pace, and keen observations about contemporary workplace dynamics,” said Kathleen McCaffrey, senior vp HBO programming. “We’re incredibly proud of what Mickey and Konrad, Jami O’Brien, Jane Tranter and the team at Bad Wolf, together with our entire cast and crew, accomplished. We couldn’t be more excited to continue our journey with them into season three.”

Industry, which is co-produced in partnership with the BBC, is certified fresh with a 96 percent rating among critics on Rotten Tomatoes. (Viewers, meanwhile, disagree with season two resting at a 46 percent score on the site.)

Down and Kay created the series and exec produce alongside O’Brien, Jane Tranter, David P. Davis, Ryan Rasmussen and by Ben Irving for BBC. Myha’la Herrold, Marisa Abela, Harry Lawtey, David Jonsson, Ken Leung, Conor MacNeill, Alex Alomar Akpobome, Indy Lewis, Katrine de Candole, Jay Duplass, Sonny Poon Tip and Adam Levy star. Industry is part of an HBO roster of scripted originals that also includes Succession, Euphoria, Barry, The Gilded Age, House of the Dragon, Winning Time, True Detective, The White Lotus, Somebody Somewhere and several others. All stream on HBO Max.