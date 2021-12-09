HBO’s L.A. Lakers Series Gets Title, First Teaser

HBO’s series about the 1980s Los Angeles Lakers has a title and a tipoff date.

The premium cabler will debut Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty in March, and on Thursday released a teaser (watch it below). The series from showrunner Max Borenstein and director and executive producer Adam McKay chronicles the NBA franchise’s dominant 1980s run, during which they won five championships, and the larger than life personalities who helped define an era both on and off the court.

The show’s sprawling cast is led by John C. Reilly (playing Lakers owner Jerry Buss), Quincy Isaiah (Magic Johnson), Jason Clarke (general manager Jerry West) and Adrien Brody (coach Pat Riley). Gaby Hoffman, Tracy Letts, Jason Segel, Julianne Nicholson, Hadley Robinson, Dr. Solomon Hughes, Tamera Tomakili, Brett Cullen, Stephen Adly Guirgis, Joey Brooks, Sarah Ramos, Spencer Garrett, Molly Gordon, DeVaughn Nixon, Delante Desouza, Jimel Atkins, Austin Aaron, Jon Young, Rob Morgan and Sally Field also star.

Winning Time is based on Jeff Pearlman’s book Showtime: Magic, Kareem, Riley, and the Los Angeles Lakers Dynasty of the 1980s. Given that HBO has a competitor called Showtime, however, titling the series after the book wasn’t an option.

Borenstein and Jim Hecht are credited as co-creators, with Borenstein serving as showrunner and Hecht as co-writer of the story. Both are executive producers along with McKay and Kevin Messick of Hyperobject Industries, Jason Shuman, Scott Stephens and Rodney Barnes.

Watch the teaser below.