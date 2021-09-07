Hearst TV Launching Production Division

Hearst’s TV division is expanding its TV production presence, launching the Hearst Media Production Group.

The new division will develop and produce programming for Hearst’s local TV stations and broadcasters, as well as streaming services and cable TV channels. It will also absorb Litton Entertainment, which produces the syndicated newsmagazine Matter of Fact with Soledad O’Brien, as well as a variety of children’s and educational programming (Litton most famously produced Jack Hanna’s Animal Adventures).

Broadcast networks are required to air a certain amount of educational and children’s programming each week, and Litton produces the weekend kids programming blocks for ABC, CBS, NBC, The CW and Telemundo.

Longtime Hearst executive Frank Biancuzzo will be president of the new division.

“Hearst Media Production Group is a logical progression in our longstanding strategy of producing and owning more content which can be leveraged across linear and digital platforms,” said Hearst Television president Jordan Wertlieb in a statement. “Frank is among the broadcast television industry’s most versatile, creative, and highly regarded executives, and he will have the resources to expand our programming relationships and original content portfolio.”