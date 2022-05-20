‘Heartstopper’ Renewed for Seasons 2 and 3 at Netflix

Heartstopper will continue to woo new fans at Netflix.

The streaming giant has renewed its breakout romantic dramedy for two additional seasons, marking a big show of confidence for the acquired series from See-Saw Films.

The series launched in April and has become a sensation on the streaming platform, which, like others, does not release traditional viewership data. The LGBTQ-themed young adult show, inspired by the webcomic and graphic novel by series creator Alice Oseman, ranked in Netflix’s top 10 list in an impressive 54 countries.

The show has also catapulted its stars, Kit Connor and Joe Locke, into social media stars, with both actors now tallying 3.4 million and 2.5 million Instagram followers, respectively. The success of Heartstoper has also helped to fuel weekly book sales of Oseman’s source material, with volume one of the book currently holding the top spot on the U.S. YA fiction list and featured on the New York Times best-seller chart. Weekly sales have increased 1,700 percent.

Critics have embraced Hearstopper, too, with the show scoring a rare 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Viewers give it an equally impressive 98 percent.)

British-Australian production company See-Saw Films acquired TV rights for the series in 2019 and signed a distribution deal with Netflix last year.