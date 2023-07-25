Skip to main content
Got a tip?
Newsletters

‘Heartstopper’ Season 2 Trailer Teases the Complexities of Coming Out and a Romantic Trip to Paris

The second season of Netflix's award-winning series starring Kit Connor and Joe Locke debuts on Aug. 3.

Heartstopper
'Heartstopper' Courtesy of Netflix

In season two of Netflix’s LGBTQ young adult hit Heartstopper, the Truham Grammar School crew is set to face a new set of relationship challenges and a trip to Paris.

On Tuesday, Netflix released its first full look at the new season of the award-winning series, which sees a bunch of relationship and identity drama brewing for Nick, Charlie, Tara, Darcy, Tao and Elle. As stars Kit Connor and Joe Locke’s Nick and Charlie try to navigate their new relationship with one of them still not public about their sexuality, their friends Tara (Corinna Brown) and Darcy (Kizzy Edgell) face challenges around saying the L word (love) as Tao (William Gao) and Elle (Yasmin Finney) dance around how to be more than friends.

Related Stories

Netflix app
Business

Netflix Launches New Personalized Hub Tab on Mobile Phones

Society of the Snow
Movies

J.A. Bayona's Survival Thriller 'Society of the Snow' to Close Venice Film Festival

This all takes place as the group faces exams, a school trip to Paris and prom planning. As the trailer teases, timing can be an enemy or a friend.

“You don’t have to always have figured everything out. You can just feel,” Connor’s Nick says.

Written and created by Alice Oseman and based on webcomic-turned-graphic novel of the same name, season two of Heartstopper also stars Sebastian Croft, Tobie Donovan, Rhea Norwood, Jenny Walser, Cormac Hyde-Corrin and Olivia Colman. Euros Lyn serves as director and executive producer, alongside Oseman, Patrick Walters, Iain Canning and Emile Sherman.

All eight episodes of Heartstopper season two drop on Netflix Aug. 3.

Watch the full trailer below.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
The Hollywood Reporter is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights Reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad