Heidi Ferrer, Writer on ‘Dawson’s Creek,’ Dies at 50

Screenwriter Heidi Ferrer, who wrote episodes of Dawson’s Creek as well as the 2008 Paris Hilton film The Hottie & the Nottie, has died. She was 50.

Ferrer died by suicide on May 26 after a 13-month battle with long-haul COVID-19, her husband, Nick Guthe, announced.

“The excruciating physical pain and inability to sleep from the pain led Heidi to the decision she would rather leave this world on her own terms before her condition worsened more,” he wrote on her Girl to Mom blog.

Ferrer worked with producers Kevin Williamson and Julie Plec in 1999 by writing two episodes of The WB series Dawson’s Creek and one installment of ABC’s Wasteland. She also penned the 2008 ABC telefilm Princess, starring Nora Zehetner.

She was a member of the WGA for 24 years.

Born in Kansas on May 28, 1970, Ferrer came to Los Angeles in the late 1980s and studied acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts before turning her attention to screenwriting and selling a spec script to Fox.

She later wrote an episode of the 2001 Sci-Fi Channel series Black Scorpion and appeared in the 2006 film Mini’s First Time, written and directed by Guthe.

In addition to her husband, survivors include her son, Bexon.

Donations in her name can be made to the Infantile Scoliosis Outreach Project (her son battled the disease).