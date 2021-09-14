Helen Wan’s Novel ‘Partner Track’ Gets Netflix Series Order Starring Arden Cho

Author Helen Wan’s novel Partner Track is becoming a Netflix legal drama.

The series will star Arden Cho (Chicago Med) as Ingrid Yun, “an idealistic young lawyer, [who] struggles with her moral compass and her passions as she fights to climb the partner track at an elite New York City law firm. Ingrid is idealistic, whip-smart, fierce, kind and eager to be the first Asian American junior partner at Parsons Valentine, an elite white-shoe law firm in Manhattan. As Ingrid bargains and fights her way through these male power structures, she wrestles with what it means to be true to herself.”

Georgia Lee (The Expanse) and Sarah Goldfinger (Trinkets) will serve as executive producers and co-showrunners, while Julie Anne Robinson (Bridgerton) will direct the first two episodes.

The series also stars Bradley Gibson (Power Book III: GHOST), Alexandra Turshen (Ray Donovan), Dominic Sherwood (Penny Dreadful: The City of Angels), Rob Heaps (Imposters), Nolan Gerard Funk (Flight Attendant) and Matthew Rauch (Terminal List).

“We are so deeply excited to bring this story of an Asian American woman trying to break the glass ceiling at an elite law firm to life,” Lee said in a statement.

Added Jinny Howe, vp of original series for Netflix: “We’re proud of the incredible team assembled to bring to life Partner Track, an empowering story told through the eyes of our Asian-American lead character Ingrid Yun, played by the talented Arden Cho. Full of fun and romance, this is a contemporary and insightful look at the added pressures for women and those of underrepresented backgrounds in the workplace today.”

Netflix has committed to 10 episodes of the series, which will shoot in New York. Other executive producers include Kim Shumway, Tony Hernandez and Kristen Campo. Wan is also a consultant on the project. Cho is repped by Innovative Artists & Anonymous Content.