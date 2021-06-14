Helena Bonham Carter Joins Voice Cast of Netflix’s ‘The House’

Helena Bonham Carter, Miranda Richardson and Matthew Goode will lend their voice to Netflix’s stop motion animation anthology series The House, it was announced during a Monday session at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival.

The Nexus Studios-produced adult series is an eccentric dark comedy that centers on a house and the three surreal tales of the individuals who made it their home.

Chapter One, directed by Emma de Swaef and Marc James Roels (This Magnificent Cake!), features a voice cast that includes Goode, Richardson, Claudie Blakley, Mia Goth, Mark Heap, Josh McGuire and Stephanie Cole.

Directed by Niki Lindroth von Bahr (The Burden), Chapter Two is led by musician and writer Jarvis Cocker as the contractor who’s determined to refurbish the house, and the voice cast also includes Yvonne Lombard and Dizzee Rascal.

]Bonham Carter leads the voice cast in Chapter Three, which also includes Paul Kaye, Will Sharpe and Susan Wokoma. Paloma Baeza (Poles Apart) directs.

“The characters in The House, albeit in different ways, are all trying to make sense of the world and their place within it,” said series producer Charlotte Bavasso. “It’s about their flawed attempt to conform to an idea of who they think they are or who they think they ought to be. And whether they manage to break free or not. We couldn’t have dreamt of a better cast: they all embraced the heart of those existentialist comedies and the uniquely caustic sense of humor of our visionary filmmakers and writer in spectacular ways.”