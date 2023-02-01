Helena Bonham Carter Says ‘The Crown’ Is “Very Different” Now Than Her Seasons Were: “I Don’t Think They Should Carry On”

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Helena Bonham Carter currently has a different impression of The Crown than she did while appearing on the Netflix show.
The actress told The Guardian in a recent interview that she doesn’t think creator Peter Morgan’s highly acclaimed drama series about the British royal family should continue, now that it’s covering more recent events. Bonham Carter earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Princess Margaret, younger sister to Queen Elizabeth II, on seasons three and four before Lesley Manville took over the part for the most recent fifth.
Related Stories
When asked for her take on Prince Harry’s much-discussed new memoir Spare, given that Princess Margaret herself was in a similar situation as the second sibling in the royal lineage, the actress replied, “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated, and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention.”
Bonham Carter was then asked to address her feelings about the future of The Crown, which is expected to end with a final sixth season after the fifth debuted in November. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” the star said. “I’m in it, and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now.”
She continued, “When The Crown started, it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for comment.
Other notable names have previously taken aim at the star-studded series that has amassed 21 Emmy wins. Prior to the premiere of season five, Dame Judi Dench criticized The Crown for blurring “the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
-
-
the legend of vox machina
‘The Legend of Vox Machina’ EPs on Season 2, Adapting an RPG for TV and Amazon as a Home for Animation
-
The Ark
‘The Ark’ Review: Syfy’s Space-Disaster Series Stumbles Before Reaching Warp Speed as an Engaging Adventure
-
Heat Vision
New Green Lantern TV Show in the Works from James Gunn, Peter Safran to Replace Old Green Lantern Show
-