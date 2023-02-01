Helena Bonham Carter Says ‘The Crown’ Is “Very Different” Now Than Her Seasons Were: “I Don’t Think They Should Carry On”

Helena Bonham Carter currently has a different impression of The Crown than she did while appearing on the Netflix show.

The actress told The Guardian in a recent interview that she doesn’t think creator Peter Morgan’s highly acclaimed drama series about the British royal family should continue, now that it’s covering more recent events. Bonham Carter earned two Emmy nominations for her role as Princess Margaret, younger sister to Queen Elizabeth II, on seasons three and four before Lesley Manville took over the part for the most recent fifth.

When asked for her take on Prince Harry’s much-discussed new memoir Spare, given that Princess Margaret herself was in a similar situation as the second sibling in the royal lineage, the actress replied, “I don’t really want to contribute to the whole thing. It’s complicated, and it’ll get taken out of context. And I think it’s been given enough attention.”

Bonham Carter was then asked to address her feelings about the future of The Crown, which is expected to end with a final sixth season after the fifth debuted in November. “I should be careful here too, but I don’t think they should carry on, actually,” the star said. “I’m in it, and I loved my episodes, but it’s very different now.”

She continued, “When The Crown started, it was a historic drama, and now it’s crashed into the present. But that’s up to them.”

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Netflix for comment.

Other notable names have previously taken aim at the star-studded series that has amassed 21 Emmy wins. Prior to the premiere of season five, Dame Judi Dench criticized The Crown for blurring “the lines between historical accuracy and crude sensationalism.”