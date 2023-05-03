Hello Sunshine, Formula 1 Developing F1 Academy Docuseries (Exclusive)

Second placed Hamda Al Qubaisi of United Arab Emirates and MP Motorsport (4) is handed a trophy by Delphine Biscaye, Competition Manager of F1 Academy on the podium following race 3 of the F1 Academy Series Round 1:Spielberg at Red Bull Ring on April 29, 2023 in Spielberg, Austria.

The female drivers of Formula 1’s F1 Academy will get the docuseries treatment.

Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine is partnering with Formula 1 on the docuseries, which will follow 15 female drivers across all 5 F1 Academy teams. “The docuseries will highlight the drama of the races, as well as the personal stories of these incredible drivers and the teams around them, as they break barriers in one of the most demanding sports in the world,” the logline reads.

It’s a format Formula 1 knows well, with the Netflix docuseries Drive to Survive now in its 5th season. The still-untitled F1 Academy docuseries (which also does not yet have a TV or streaming home) will have a format similar to that of the Netflix series. Drive to Survive is sometimes credited with helping to drive interest and awareness in Formula 1.

Witherspoon and Hello Sunshine’s head of unscripted Sara Rea will executive produce the series alongside Isabelle Stewart who will executive produce on behalf of F1 Academy.

“These drivers are dynamic, inspiring, and competitive, and Susie Wolff, their leader, is a force of nature in the best possible way,” Rea said in a statement. “With high stakes, adrenaline, and heart, F1 Academy is a rich landscape for compelling and powerful female stories.”

F1 Academy was created late last year, and is in the midst of its inaugural season. The drivers range between 16 and 25 years old, with 7 races scheduled throughout the year, concluding with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, Texas. Beginning in 2024 the F1 Academy schedule will align with the main Formula 1 competition schedule.

The announcement of the new show comes as Formula 1 prepares to showcase its Miami Grand Prix event this weekend, which has become of the motorsport organization’s signature races. F1 is planning its biggest U.S. event, the Las Vegas Grand Prix, for later this year.

“Formula 1 has established itself as not only a global powerhouse, but also a forward-thinking competition that is committed to creating equal opportunities for women,” said Sarah Harden, CEO of Hello Sunshine, in a statement. “As the remarkable women of the groundbreaking F1 Academy prepare to make history, we’re honored to have the opportunity to document the many captivating narratives both on and off the track.”

“F1 Academy is going to drive change in the motorsport industry as we create the best possible structure to find and nurture female talent both on and off the racetrack,” added Susie Wolff, managing director of F1 Academy. “We want to inspire women around the world to follow their dreams, and by partnering with Hello Sunshine, who are leaders in telling inspirational female stories, we will reach a global audience and empower the next generation of young women to break down barriers in motorsport and beyond.”

Owned by Candle Media, Hello Sunshine is no stranger to unscripted content, which includes the Apple TV+ competition series My Kind of Country, Prime Video’s Making the Cut, and the documentary Wynonna: Between Hell and Hallelujah.