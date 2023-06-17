Henry Cavill Brings Fiery Clip of ‘The Witcher’ Season 3 to Netflix Fan Event

Henry Cavill, Freya Allan, Anya Chalotra and Joey Batey took the stage in Brazil for Netflix’s annual global fan event, Tudum.

The cast of The Witcher premiered an exclusive clip from the series’ upcoming third season. The nearly three-minute video shows Geralt of Rivia (Cavill), Cirilla of Cintra (Allan) and Yennefer of Vengerber (Chalotra) join forces against Jaskier (Batey). Together, they use their powers to defeat the Viscount de Lettenhove and his group of fighters.

Season three of the fantasy drama, based on Andrzej Sapkowski’s book series and game adaptations, follows Geralt as he takes Cirilla into hiding in order to protect his newly reunited family against those who threaten to destroy it, according to Netflix.

“Entrusted with Ciri’s magical training, Yennefer leads them to the protected fortress of Aretuza, where they hope to uncover more about the girl’s untapped powers,” the logline reads. “Instead, they discover they’ve landed in a battlefield of political corruption, dark magic and treachery. They must fight back, put everything on the line — or risk losing each other forever.”

In October, Cavill announced that he would be leaving The Witcher, and Liam Hemsworth would take over his role in season four. “As with the greatest of literary characters, I pass the torch with reverence for the time spent embodying Geralt and enthusiasm to see Liam’s take on this most fascinating and nuanced of men,” the Man of Steel star said in a statement at the time.

The reveal came shortly after news broke that Cavill was returning to the DC Universe as Superman. Two months later, however, the actor admitted he wouldn’t be returning as the superhero after all, as new DC co-heads James Gunn and Peter Safran would be telling a story of a younger Clark Kent instead.

Cavill quickly switched gears and will be starring in and executive producing Amazon Studios’ series adaptation of Warhammer 40,000 — the popular science fiction fantasy miniature war game — alongside Vertigo Entertainment and GAW.

“Henry’s well-known love of Warhammer 40,000 — and his passion as a world-builder and storyteller — will serve us all well in the coming years,” said Andy Smillie, creative director of GAW. “Finally, Warhammer will make it to the screen as the fans have hoped, and as they deserve. Exciting times!”

The first five episodes of The Witcher season three will drop on Netflix June 29, and the rest of the episodes will be released July 27.