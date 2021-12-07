Henry Golding to Star in TV Adaptation of Dean Koontz’s ‘Nameless’

Henry Golding is headed for TV.

The Crazy Rich Asians actor will star in and exec produce a TV adaptation of Dean Koontz’s Nameless for SK Global, which acquired the rights to the series of 12 short thrillers from the best-selling author.

The series, which falls under the recently announced first-look deal between Golding and his Long House Productions banner and indie production company SK Global, will also be produced with the Mazur Kaplan Company. A network is not yet attached.

The series of thrillers follow Nameless, a man with amnesia who can’t remember anything other than the mission he’s been assigned by a shadowy agency that finds him traveling the country turning predators into prey. The Nameless series was published by Amazon and held the top 12 positions on the Kindle Singles Best-Seller list in June, when the final story was published.

“I’ve long been fascinated by the idea of telling a mystery thriller in an episodic format. But to work with the master of suspense thrillers – Dean Koontz’s Nameless is beyond my expectations,” Golding said. “To bring this exceptional series to the screen with my partners SK Global and Mazur Kaplan will be an exhilarating journey as we look to bring a fresh and unique take on Dean’s characters.”

Golding will exec produce alongside Sidney Kimmel, John Penotti, Charlie Corwin and Marcy Ross and for SK Global and Paula Mazur and Mitchell Kaplan for Mazur Kaplan. Nameless marks the latest screen adaptation for Koontz, whose works have been adapted for the big screen with titles including Demon Seed, The Passengers, Watchers, Whispers and Black River, among several others. His works have been published in 38 languages and sold more than 500 million copies with over a dozen of them reaching No. 1 on the NYT best-seller list. “I’m delighted to have my material in the hands of such dedicated and accomplished producers, and when I heard the name Henry Golding, I shouted, ‘YES!’ Mr. Golding will be perfect and unforgettable as Nameless,” the author said.

SK Global continues to aggressively expand its TV development, with titles including Billion Dollar Whale with Beau Willimon and Before the Coffee Gets Cold with Gail Berman, among others. “Dean Koontz’s Nameless is one of those rare page-turning series that immediately hooks audiences and never lets up. The non-stop action and intrigue set a perfect stage for the type of global storytelling we strive for at SK Global, and we’re overjoyed for the opportunity to develop this series alongside our exceptional partners Henry Golding and Mazur Kaplan,” said Penotti, Corwin and Ross in a joint statement announcing the news Tuesday.

Golding’s credits include Persuasion, Assassin’s Club, Snake Eyes, Monsoon and The Gentlemen. He broke out with Crazy Rich Asians, which was produced by SK Global.