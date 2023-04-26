Henry Winkler on Why He Brought So Many Bundt Cakes to ‘Barry’ Set

Upholding his reputation as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, Barry star Henry Winkler has been known to bring Bundt cakes to set as a treat for cast and crew.

“It’s a regular thing,” Barry star and co-creator Bill Hader revealed during a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! “He’s like, ‘Stacey [Weitzman, Winkler’s wife] and I just wanted you all to have this,’ and it’s always these very interesting cakes.”

At the HBO show’s season-four premiere April 16, Winkler elaborated to THR on why he goes the extra mile. “It is my small way to say thank you to an extraordinary crew that takes such good care of you,” Winkler said, noting that the tradition started randomly during Barry‘s first season, when he decided to bring a cake to work one day.

And though Barry is now airing its last eight episodes, “I’m going to continue,” the star confirms. “If I’m lucky enough to find something else to be on, I’m going to bring them a Bundt cake.”

Speaking of the end, Winkler recently spoke with THR about his final scene on Barry and what an emotional moment it turned out to be. “I had the honor — and I considered it to be an honor — to be the last shot of the last moment of Barry. I was in a room by myself, Bill called wrap and I walked out to see the crew. Bill then gave me a hug and he whispered in my ear, ‘Thank you for being such a great collaborator.’ And my heart jumped out of my body.”

