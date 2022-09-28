×
HFPA Adds New TV Acting Categories for 2023 Golden Globes

The supporting actor categories in television will be split moving forward.

Golden Globe Awards
Globes

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association has added new supporting acting TV categories for the 2023 Golden Globe Awards effective immediately.

The new categories are best supporting actor in a television series/musical-comedy or drama, best supporting actress in a television series/ musical-comedy or drama, best supporting actor in a limited series/anthology or motion picture made for television and best supporting actress in a limited series/anthology or motion picture made for television.

Previously, the Golden Globes had TV categories for best supporting actor – series, miniseries or motion picture made for television and best supporting actress – series, miniseries or motion picture made for television. The new change splits the supporting actor categories into two separate categories: musical comedy or drama as well as limited or anthology series, mimicking the categories for best television series and best mini series or motion picture – television.

Additionally, the HFPA Board of Directors approved to continue rules implemented last year, which includes no mandatory motion picture screenings, and submissions of motion pictures and TV program remain voluntary for eligibility. Each film or TV project will automatically be eligible as long as it was released during the calendar year of 2022 or during the longer eligibility period available to non-English language films.

The HFPA also announced the timeline for the 2023 show, with submissions due on Nov. 7.

The 2023 Golden Globe Awards will take place on Jan. 10, 2023 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, Calif.

