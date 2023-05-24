HGTV Flips ‘Brady Bunch’ House, Lists It for $5.5M (Exclusive)

The 'Brady Bunch' house in 2023, again looking the way it did on the sitcom

The Brady Bunch house is back on the market — and, this time, it comes with the interiors of your 1970s TV dreams.

HGTV is selling the Studio City home pictured in hundreds of establishing shots on the famous sitcom not five years after purchasing it for $3.5 million. And given the competitive Los Angeles housing market and the dramatic changes the property’s undergone, it’s going to cost the next buyer a bit more. The asking price is $5.5 million.

Such is the premium for authenticity. After buying 11222 Dilling Street in 2018, the Warner Bros. Discovery-owned network rejuvenated the facade and gutted its interiors — adding a second story to meticulously re-create the show’s living room, kitchen, bedrooms and yard that all previously only existed on Stage 5 of Paramount Studios. The process was chronicled in 2019 event series A Very Brady Renovation, recruiting surviving cast members and HGTV talent to bring the fictional home to life. It proved to be ratings pay dirt and attracted 28 million viewers across a four-week run.

HGTV invested an estimated $1.9 million into the renovations, which included the addition of that iconic floating staircase and the orange-and-avocado kitchen, adding 2,000 square feet to the original footprint in the process. The house has since been used in HGTV specials and other series, most recently Trixie Mattel’s Trixie Motel on Discovery+. But, after four years, the novelty has likely worn off. The network plans to put a portion of the sale’s proceeds toward longtime initiative Turn Up: Fight Hunger, a partnership with No Kid Hungry. (Parent WBD has a goal of providing two billion meals through the initiative to the nine million children living with hunger in the U.S.)

The Brady Bunch only lasted five seasons, but its cultural footprint has endured. The ABC comedy — which followed a blended family of eight, their live-in maid and, at certain points, a dog — ran from 1969 through 1974 before inspiring TV movies, a satirical feature remake (and sequel) and countless pilgrimages to 11222 Dilling Street. It has been called the second most-photographed home in America, trailing only the White House, though there is little evidence to back up such claims.

When the property hit the market in 2018, it was for the first time in 45 years — having not changed hands since 1973. The original asking price was $1.85 million and some speculated that it might be knocked down and redeveloped. The ensuing bidding war — one that included NSYNC singer Lance Bass! — and HGTV’s bold move to dramatically renovate it into the ultimate Brady enthusiast’s abode ensured that would not be the case.

For fans who cannot financially or emotionally commit to living in the pricey house, HGTV will also be selling off much of its contents — including the green floral living room couch and a 3D-printed replica of the series’ horse sculpture. And for those with $5.5 million to burn, the listing is being managed by Danny Brown at Compass.

The floating staircase at 11222 Dilling Street (horse sculpture and credenza sold separately) Anthony Barcelo

The living room, facing the entryway Anthony Barcelo