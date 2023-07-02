×
‘High Desert’ Canceled at Apple TV+ After One Season, Patricia Arquette Says

“That’s a sad bummer for all of us," the actress said in a video shared on social media.

Patricia Arquette in Apple TV+'s High Desert
Patricia Arquette and Rupert Friend in the season one finale of 'High Desert' Courtesy of Apple

The Apple TV+ series High Desert will not be returning for a second season, according to show lead Patricia Arquette.

The actress, who starred as Peggy, took to Instagram on Saturday to share the news in a video, with the caption, “It stinks.”

“A lot of you have asked about High Desert and if there was going to be a second season, so I just wanted to let you know that we just found out that we won’t be coming back,” Arquette said. “That’s a sad bummer for all of us.”

She went on to express her appreciation for the show’s writers, actors and the entire crew. “We just had a blast,” she added. “Thanks to you guys for watching. You can’t win them all.”

The comedy follows Peggy, a former addict, who decides to start a new life after the death of her mother and becomes a private investigator. The series also stars Brad Garrett, Weruche Opia, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Matt Dillon.

Ben Stiller, who served as an executive producer on the series, also wrote on Twitter, “We are all disappointed. Our entire #HighDesert cast was amazing and to all our fans, thank you for embracing this show.”

“I LOVE Patricia Arquette, who gave an awards worthy performance,” he continued. “While we wish @AppleTV had stuck with it, we’re grateful they made it and it is on the service. And unlike other streamers these days I’m told they will not be removing any shows. So you can enjoy the first season in perpetuity. And feel free to let them know you want more!!”

High Desert, which aired its season one finale on June 21, was created by Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to show reps for comment.

