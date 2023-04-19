Patricia Arquette Goes From Drug Dealer to Private Investigator in Apple’s ‘High Desert’ Trailer

Patricia Arquette needs a change of pace, not to mention a car that isn’t crumpled, in the first full trailer for Apple TV+’s High Desert.

The eight-episode dark comedy series is set to launch May 17 from director Jay Roach and executive producer Ben Stiller. Arquette stars as Peggy, a former drug dealer and recovering addict who seeks a new path after her mother’s death and decides to become a private investigator in the desert town of Yucca Valley, California.

At one point in the trailer, Arquette’s character gets grilled about her past and admits to having sold marijuana but fires back after she’s accused of dabbling in cocaine. “Well, that was much later, and I did it — I didn’t sell it,” she clarifies.

Matt Dillon co-stars as Peggy’s ex, Denny, who has his own criminal past, and the trailer shows his rousing pep talk: “This is the time, Peg. You’re a phoenix, baby.”

The cast includes Christine Taylor, Weruche Opia, Brad Garrett, Bernadette Peters, Rupert Friend and Keir O’Donnell. Nancy Fichman, Katie Ford and Jennifer Hoppe created the series, while Roach directs the project that hails from Amazon Studios and is produced by Stiller through Red Hour Films, 3 Arts Entertainment and Delirious Media. Arquette and Roach are also among the executive producers.

This marks the latest collaboration for Arquette and Stiller after having worked together on Severance, Escape at Dannemora and Flirting With Disaster. Roach previously directed Stiller in Meet the Parents and its 2004 sequel.

High Desert launches the first three of its half-hour episodes May 17, with weekly episodes following every Wednesday.