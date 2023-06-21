‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ Ending With Season 4 (Exclusive)

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series is gearing up for one last production.

The series will end with its fourth season, Disney+ and showrunner Tim Federle announced Wednesday. Season four is set to premiere on Aug. 9 with a binge release of all eight episodes. The series also released a trailer for the final season.

“This series was always about found family, and about making something you love with people you love. In other words, it was a tribute to theater kids,” Federle said in a statement. “I can’t wait for our dedicated fan base to watch this world-class cast take a final bow.”

Watch the trailer below.

In an Instagram post about the final season, Federle wrote, “This will be our final, endgame season. This show brought the most extraordinary cast — and crew, and collaborators — to my life. To the fans who embraced our super-meta series, we ‘don’t not love you.'”

After spending season three at theater camp, the East High Wildcats return to school for their senior year in the final season. They’re prepping a stage production of High School Musical 3: Senior Year, but those plans are upended when Disney announces the long-awaited High School Musical 4: The Reunion movie will shoot on location at their beloved high school. (The movie exists only within the world of show, however.)

Original HSM cast members Corbin Bleu, Monique Coleman, Lucas Grabeel, Bart Johnson, Alyson Reed and Kaycee Stroh will play themselves as they get back into character for the movie-within-the-show, while the high school students will play featured extras.

Joshua Bassett, Sofia Wylie, Dara Reneé, Julia Lester, Frankie Rodriguez, Kate Reinders and Liamani Segura star in season four. The cast also features recurring guest stars Kylie Cantrall, Matthew Sato, Caitlin Reilly and Vasthy Mompoint along with Mark St. Cyr, Matt Cornett, Larry Saperstein, Joe Serafini, Adrian Lyles and Saylor Bell Curda.

Federle will remain at Disney after the series wraps, as he has an overall deal with Disney Branded Television.